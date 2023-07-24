‘My roommate was not soo clean’ – Afronitaaa on why she is non-resident at UG

Popular Ghanaian dancer, Afronitaaa

Popular Ghanaian dancer, Afronitaaa has for the very time made some revelations about why decided to school from the house during her early days as a fresher at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Speaking exclusively with Delay on the ‘Delay Show’, the DWP Academy dancer revealed that she was recently got enrolled at the University of Ghana, and during her first few days at the hall, she got one of the surprises of her life.



According to her narration, when she got admitted, she was placed in the same room with another lady who was very dirty, for which reason she could not maintain her status as a student in the hall for a long time.



The talented dancer revealed that this female roommate of hers would sometimes leave her wet towel on her bed and when she questioned her about it, she would try to shut her up because she was in the second year at the time.

Afronitaaa added that aside from the numerous things this roommate of hers did that were untidy, she would also bring guys to their room at late hours and be playing music loudly which made it difficult for her to have a sound sleep.



