0
Menu
Entertainment

My royalties from UK and America better than what I get from GHAMRO – Ambolley

IMG 20180402 131957.webp?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Gyedu Blay Ambolley

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian Highlife musician, songwriter and composer Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has revealed that, after working so hard in his home country, royalties received from the outside is better than what he gets locally.

“Yeh big time; I receive royalties from the US, Germany, UK among others every quarterly. Those monies received are huge enough”, Ambolley said this in an interview with TV XYZ when asked if he gets royalties from outside Ghana.

Ambolley is not the only musician who has bitterly complained about royalties from GHAMRO. Artists like Shatta Wale, Kwesi Pee, and King Promise among others have said the same.

Meanwhile, President of the organization Rex Owusu Marfo has assured musicians to have faith in its leadership as he described GHAMRO as their best bet. 

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Muntaka challenges Bagbin's decision to refer absent MPs to Privileges Committee
Deeper Life founder slams church choir over ‘worldly’ dance, dresses
3 more years left on my contract at Dortmund — Otto Addo denies contract expiration reports
French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match
Daniel Kofi Kyereh: The new Kevin-Prince Boateng of the Black Stars
Meet 68-year-old footballer aiming to play in Ghana Premier League
Good news for Ghana as Hudson-Odoi acquires Ghanaian passport
Assin North MP suffers another blow as SC throws out application
3 MPs referred to privileges committee for absenteeism
Shatta Wale is disrespectful, violent - Insider discloses reason for split