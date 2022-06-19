My sexuality is none of your business - Wesley Kesse hits back at critics

1
Famous Ghanaian TikTok star and social media influencer, Kojo Asante Kesse popularly known as Wesleykessegh or Maame Agartha has maintained he does not owe anyone an explanation of his sexuality because it is none of their business.

During the COVID-19 lockdown period, Wesley Kesse came out with the Maame Agartha and family comedy kits. The skit was all about a masculine-looking mother (Maame Agartha) and her family who act out classic situations in the happenings of a regular Ghanaian home.

An instance is a comedy skit he produced about how mothers in Ghana react when their wards utter despicable words.

Briefly after the launch of this series, some internet users began to speculate that Wesley Kesse is a homosexual.

Reacting to these allegations on the United Showbiz show on UTV, a disappointed Wesley Kesse said he is not bothered about the speculations out there.

He added that he would not confirm or refute the homosexual allegation against him because his sexuality and sexual orientation are his business.

“I don’t think I owe anybody an explanation, so I am not clearing any air. Whether I am gay or not is none of anyone’s business. My sexuality is my business. Thank you,” Wesley Kesse explained.

Touching on why he chose to cross dress in the Agartha series, Kesse revealed he was inspired by American actor and movie executive, Tyler Perry.

“I am inspired by Tyler Perry. If you have observed and critically studied my comedy skits, you would realize that Maame Agartha has been modelled after Madea. Big boobs, very authoritative, dramatic but also educative.”

