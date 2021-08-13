‘My shine is from God’ - Patapaa calls out Sarkodie, Shatta Wale for disrespecting his brand

• Patapaa has warned artistes against the mention of his name in their songs

‘One Corner’ hitmaker, Patapaa Amisty has rained insults on two of Ghana’s most celebrated artistes over what he describes as “disrespect of his brand.”



He has stated that despite his hard work in the music industry, artistes like Sarkodie and Shatta Wale continue to look down on his craft.



According to him, their actions have contributed to young artistes like rapper, Amerado, taking up the trend of tagging him as a wack artiste.

It could be recalled that in 2018, Sarkodie threw shots at Patapaa on the remix of Ypee's ‘Meye Guy’.



Speaking in an interview on Zylofon FM, an angry Patapaa said Sarkodie is a “foolish artiste”. He added that, despite his humble beginnings, the rapper has become arrogant following his rise to fame.



He said “Sarkodie came out with naked head, his head was like konko, you should have seen his beard. It was by God’s grace that he met Hammer of the Last 2 who helped you to become Sarkodie of today. This is when he started fooling, in one of his songs, he stated that had it not been God who has blessed him with money, Patapaa would have performed at his burial service. I want to ask, am I a wake-keeping performer?



"Sarkodie is rather the artiste who performs at funerals, yes. I saw him performing at a recent NPP funeral, I was there with my manager. He is a senior funeral contractor, I saw him there but because I assumed he was a senior man, I didn’t say anything."



He further added: “Shatta Wale who I saw as my godfather did the same. The light I carry is bright but Shatta Wale and Sarkodie have contributed to the foolishness we see among young musicians. When Wale fought with Yaa Pono, he mentioned my name in one of his tracks saying he has stopped giving hype to underground artiste so if you need hype, go to Patapaa. Pure foolishness, am I Shatta Wale or Yaa Pono? How do they always involve me in such issues? He should cast his mind back to his days as Bandana, it was this same media that promoted him. Whenever they are on air, especially that stupid Sarkodie, he wants to bring me down."

Patapaa in his recent interview praised Stonebwoy for being professional. He noted that he is the only musician who appreciates the role "underground" artistes play in the industry.



According to Patapaa, he is the only musician to have put Ghana music on the map with his "One Corner" and "Scopatumana" singles.



“The only artiste I respect is Stonebwoy, he has never insulted or disrespected any underground artiste on a song? No, because he respects his brand but for these foolish artistes, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie, they have paved the way for Amerado to disrespect me on a track. They started it… they don’t respect me but I want them to know that my shine is from God," said Patapaa in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



