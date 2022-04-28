My shortest relationship lasted two days – Sefa

Sefa, Ghanaian afrobeat artiste

Ghanaian afrobeat artiste Sefa has disclosed her shortest relationship lasted for two days.

“My shortest relationship lasted two days…we spoke and he said: ‘I like you and I also said I like you too’, but then that was it because me I’m somebody that I don’t force things so if you don’t make me feel your presence I just ignore you,” Sefa said on the Ayekoo Ayekoo mid-morning show on Accra100.5FM.



Explain why the relationship was short-lived, the Echoke hit maker noted that “I think it had a problem to do with the communication, if you know me you know I like social media and phones and I think that’s something he quite didn’t get at that time”.



Sefa touching on one thing she would love to change about herself said she likes overthinking and would like to put a stop to it.



“I’m always overthinking over every little thing, I overthink a lot, it is something I won’t say is an addiction but I think it’s something I find myself doing all the time without me even knowing about it and I think I’ll do anything to just get rid of that,” she told show host Nana Romeo.

Sefa is out promoting her current single titled “Soft life”.



Sefa expounded that soft life was birth because in her view everybody deserves a kind of life where “you sit back and enjoy what you’ve worked for.”



“We’re working so hard and its seems like we are not seeing what we’ve been working for, we are not enjoying the fruits of our hard work so it’s more of a prayer manifestation thing for me, like I just want to relax and enjoy everything I’ve worked for, all the good things and the soft things life has in stock for me,” she stated.