My show with Fancy Gadam introduced me to the real world - Patoranking reveals

Nigerian artiste, Patoranking

Nigerian artist, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, popularly known as Patoranking, has disclosed that his show with Fancy Gadam put him on the map.

As per the Nigerian act, he couldn’t comprehend how Fancy Gadam could pull over twenty thousand people into one stadium.



“The incident that took place at ‘Fancy Gadam and Patoranking’s show introduced me to the real world it showed me that things like that could happen,” he said.



He mentioned that he was flabbergasted when he was informed that the Tamale Sports Arena has a limit of 20,000, however, the number of individuals holding up outside to get access into the arena was around 60,000 individuals.



“I was told Tamale Sports Stadium. The capacity was 20,000 but the people who were waiting outside were about 60,000. It didn’t make sense to me,” he added.



He also revealed that the kind of love he received from the people in Tamale when he organized his show with Fancy Gadam was overwhelming.

“I have never seen any kind of love like that before. I am not trying to brag, but if I have to do a show in Ghana, he stated that I will have to perform about 10 big collaborations before performing my own songs,” he disclosed.



Watch the latest episode of our programmes below:











ADA/DA