0
Menu
Entertainment

My single hit song is bigger than Yaa Pono’s entire career – Kwaw Kese

Kwaw Kese Imad Kwaw Kese

Thu, 9 Feb 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

‘Oye Nonsense’ hitmaker, Kwaw Kese born Emmanuel Kofi Botwe has taken a swipe at Ghanaian rapper, Yaa Pono, following their recent beef.

According to the Agona Swedru-born rapper, his single hit song known as ‘Popping’ which he featured Opanka is bigger than the entire music career of Yaa Pono.

He said “Yaa Pono is circulating my name everywhere that I have not done anything in the music industry but for the popping alone is bigger than Yaa Pono’s entire music career.

He added “Recently I dropped Dondo and that’s one of the biggest songs to come ever out of Ghana yet still they say I have not done anything.

“I’m even shocked and surprised but it’s funny though and I won two awards for releasing the song for the popping,” Kwaw Kese said in a Facebook video seen by MyNewsGh.com’s Amansan Krakye.

He remarked “Yet still he says I have not done anything listen to my Swedru Agona song, Oye Nonsense, Monkey dey work, and other countless hit songs”.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Ablakwa rejected court documents in viral video - Kusi Boateng explains
West Hills Mall incident: Police reveals cause of death
NDC reshuffle: Haruna Iddrisu takes over Collins Dauda’s front seat
Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment, education of former NSMQ genius
K. T. Hammond appointed trade minister, Bryan Acheampong to agric ministry
'Drunk' Ofori-Atta has messed up the economy – Amoako Baah
Ghanaian student in Turkey shares earthquake experience
'Be ready to kill for power' comment: Police mount search for NDC official
Christian Atsu pulled out of rubble alive - Club manager
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
Related Articles: