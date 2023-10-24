‘My sister nearly died’ - Kumchacha fumes over malfunctioning traffic lights in Ghana

Prophet Kumchacha

Heaven’s Gate Ministries founder, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as prophet Kumchacha, has narrated an ordeal where his elder sister nearly died as a result of a malfunctioned traffic light.

Narrating the incident, Kumchacha said his elder sister, who was returning from a trip, was involved in a fatal accident where fourteen individuals lost their lives and only two people survived.



He noted that the malfunctioning traffic light, which had not been repaired for the past four years, caused the accident.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Kumchacha disclosed that his elder sister battled for her life at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after sustaining a serious injury from the incident.



“It's been two weeks now since an accident happened. It included my elder sister, who, as we speak, is receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Hospital. Her arms and legs have been affected a lot. Out of the sixteen people in the vehicle, 14 died and just two survived. It occurred at Banyard because the traffic light on the road was not working,” he said.



He further lambasted authorities who are in charge of traffic lights in the country for what he described as their negligence and delay in making sure that the faulty ones are fixed on time.

“The victims were traders who were returning from the market. Right after the accident, they came to fix the traffic light. Why did they fix it after 14 people had lost their lives? They knew about the situation long ago, yet it took them four years to fix it. Are we going to continue doing this? When I speak against these things, then people will attack me,” Kumchacha fumed.



SB/EB



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



