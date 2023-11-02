My son learned most of the things he said online, I didn’t even know – Mzbel

Following the shocking claims made by Mzbel’s 10-year-old son that ‘There is no God,’ there has been a barrage of criticisms directed at him for making what others consider a ‘blasphemous’ comment.

Mzbel has been subjected to vehement criticisms for her inability to properly groom her child and indoctrinate him with genuine beliefs.



The musician has clarified that she did not teach her son most of the things he said about God during the interview but he learned them online which she did not know until he made the claims in public.



Speaking in an interview with Peace FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Mzbel stated that she did not teach her son (Okomfo Black) some of the claims he made but he got to know them through online means without her notice.



“He learns most of the things online because when he asks me about certain things I don’t have answers. So I tell him to forget because he is a child and there is no need for him to know about those things. He will then go online to search for them. I didn’t even know he goes online to check those things,” she said.



Mzbel further indicated that she questioned her son about the claims he made in the interview and she was amazed by his response.

She reiterated that she had nothing to do with his astonishing claims he made in the interview.



“After the interview, I asked him about what he knew concerning the claims he made and I was amazed. I don’t intentionally teach him those things. It was once that when he came back from school, he asked me about the local traditions and I told him we practiced them, that’s all.



"We did not talk about religion, whether there is God or not. Before the interview came to the public I asked him why he said ‘there is no God’ and he explained just like he said in the video. So I have not taught him anything,” said Mzbel.



Following the interview, Mzbel reaffirmed her son’s claims and said that they don’t believe in the existence of the Almighty God and urged critics to spend time with God and question Him.



The remark did not sit well with some individuals who then directed their anger and insults at her on social media.

Watch the video beow







SB/BB



