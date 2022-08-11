My song ‘Hallelujah’ doing well because Ghanaians are religious – Adina

Adina Thembi

According to Ghanaian Afropop/Highlife artist Adina Thembi Ndamse, her new song is doing well because of how religious Ghanaians are as a people.

‘Hallelujah’, with a music video starring screen sensations Chris Attoh and Lawyer Nti, was released four months ago as her first installment after signing with Lynx Entertainment.



Speaking in an interview on CTV’s 'Time with the Stars' with Larry Bozzle, the singer revealed the inspiration behind the song saying, “I’ve always wanted to do a song to thank God. Or to talk about God directly. So I felt like with the new signing with Lynx it was the next necessary thing to do. I just felt like that was the right time to do the Gospel song.”

On how the song is performing business-wise, she was excited to respond, “Oh it’s doing well. You know how we’re very religious in Ghana. So, once you do anything that’s religious a lot of people are like, ‘Oh I’m happy. She does Gospel [music].’ So I have a lot of people that are connecting to [the song]. A lot of people that probably wouldn’t listen to my music openly because it’s not gospel, now, they are like, ‘okay, she’s released a gospel song so [I’ll listen].”



When asked whether she’s in competition with established Gospel musicians like Joyce Blessing, Ohemaa Mercy, and Piesie Esther, she laughed, “I don’t know o. I don’t want any pressure. I beg you.”