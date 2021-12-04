My songs sent me to jail like an armed robber - Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has once again recalled his ordeal in prison custody.



It would be recalled that the celebrated musician was remanded at the Ankaful Prison for a week over the publication of a fake gun attack in October this year.



On Friday, December 3, 2021, the dancehall singer held a massive concert in Kumasi dubbed 'Taabea Taacum Concert' at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium along with his best friend in the industry, rapper Medikal.

Upon his arrival in Kumasi, the SM boss was given a resounding welcome by townfolks.



Addressing his die-hard fans in the Ashanti Regional capital on Friday, he stated that he was treated like an armed robber during his arrest.



"I am just a musician, I only sing but it landed me at the Police Station like an armed robber. Just my songs sent me to cells like an armed robber whilst I am not.



"God has blessed me, tell the person next to you that God has blessed you...even before I proceed with my song, you all know I that was at the Ankaful Prison. I promised my brothers in there that when I come out I will inform authorities about their plight... shouts outs to everybody at Ankaful, respect," he stated.



The 'Ayoo' hitmaker again admonished his fans (ghetto youths) to trust in the power of God to turn things around in their favour and also keep up their faith in life.

"I want you to lift your hands and say this to God in 2021 and 2022 I want you to change my life. God change my destiny, God help me," Shatta Wale prayed.



