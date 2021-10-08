My style of music is distinct – Kwame Yogot

Singer Kwame Yogot

Ghanaian rapper, Kwame Yogot has asserted that his style of music is distinct from that of all forms of music in Ghana and the world at large.

Speaking on RyseNShyne with Chelsy Sey on 97.9 YFM, he mentioned that he was a rap comedian, a style of rap music that is attributed to only him and that he was King of the music style.



“My style is different, it is a comedy with rap and there’s none of that sort in Ghana and the world and no one calls him or herself the rap comedian, only me,” he said.



Speaking to his recently released EP, he mentioned that the 6-track EP was to promote him and make his name a compound name in the country.

He further hinted that his debut album will be released next year which will feature Medikal, Fameye and other award-winning Ghanaian and African artists.



He also mentioned that he wanted to be a part of top-rated rappers in Africa in the next 5 years and advised upcoming artists not to give up on their talent and continue to push on and focus in life.



He finally entreated his followers to stream his EP on digital platforms and keep supporting him.