‘My system would not permit me to have a natural birth’ – McBrown

Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown has disclosed that although she yearns to experience the natural means of giving birth, her system wouldn’t allow that.

The popular media personality, whose first pregnancy resulted in an IVF procedure said, that would be the path she might have to undertake if she wants more children.



Throwing more light on her plight during an interview with Berla Mundi on the Day Show, McBrown said her body has been through a lot and although she wishes to have more children, she might have to pull the brakes to keep it safe.



McBrown said she has witnessed hell in her quest to have a baby, particularly, the life-threatening IVF attempts which even cause people to lose their fallopian tubes.



“I wish I could give birth just like that, naturally, because I want to have more children. But it won’t come. I have to do IVF again. Berla, I have gone through a lot and my system would not permit me to have a natural birth. Some people have gone through this that all their tubes are no more. This is a very sensitive topic,” she stated.



On claims that she over-exposes her daughter on social media, Nana Ama McBrown said she has heeded some of the concerns and has reduced how often she flaunts her daughter.



“Some people say it genuinely and you know that they are with you. You can see they really care. And other people say it in a way that they feel you are just showing off. I listened to some people and I have reduced how I post my child,” she stated.

Nana Ama McBrown, had her first baby sometime in 2020 at age 41 after many years of trying.



In an earlier interview with Naa Ashorkor, the award-winning actress revealed that she had always wanted a baby since she was 23 years old.



She also stated that one of her fallopian tubes were damaged along the line and had to be taken out surgically.



What is an IVF procedure?



IVF (in vitro fertilization) is a type of fertility treatment where eggs are combined with sperm outside of your body in a lab. It’s a method used by people who need help achieving pregnancy. IVF involves many complex steps and is an effective form of assisted reproductive technology (ART).



Several days after fertilization, the fertilized egg (now called an embryo) is placed inside a uterus. Pregnancy occurs when this embryo implants itself into the uterine wall.













