0
Menu
Entertainment

My team monitors radio stations to know the kind of songs trending – Mr Drew

Mr Drew 2023 New 57.png Ghanaian singer, Mr. Drew

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, popularly known as Mr. Drew, has revealed that he currently has a team that monitors radio stations to know the list of music that trends.

Touching on one of the strategies he has adopted, Drew told Amansan Krakye, the host,

“Usually, I have a team that does scouting on my behalf so they mostly listen to radio all the time to know what kind of songs are making waves.

“When they bring their findings, then we consider it and compare it with songs that I’ve already recorded to see which one matches with the trends.”

Speaking on his new song titled ‘Tomorrow’ on Property FM in Cape Coast, the singer added that he is mostly strategic about the songs he releases.

This according to him, drove him to wade into the Amapiano trend with his new song.

He stated, “Usually these things that we doing is business, and in business, you always have to be strategic so we are mostly strategic about our song releases.

“So when we looked through we saw that in some few months to come Afropiano cos this is not strictly Amapiano and it’ll be something everyone will listen to.”

“And if that’s the case, we decide that we will give the people what they want to hear before we move on."

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe
Joe Biden asks Uganda to repeal new anti-LGBTQ law
Ibrahim Mahama directs traffic as he transports giant mining trucks up north
Stan Dogbe shares evidence of Ghana's ambulance put up for sale in Dubai
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms
Kumawu by-election: Bonaa commends Dampare, police for 'peaceful' election
Ashanti NPP angry with Napo over his anti-party comments
Ashanti Kingdom existed before the formation of Ghana - Historian
Akufo-Addo extols Bawumia