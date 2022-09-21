My time hasn’t come yet; the earth will open when it does - Patoranking

Patoranking

Nigerian music superstar, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, best known as Patoranking, has said that his best career moment has not yet come to bear.

Despite having enjoyed enviable records and awards throughout his music span, Patoranking believes his time is yet to come and till then, he vows to keep rocking and climbing through the ranks of the music space.



In an interview with Kojo Manuel on Y107.9 FM’s “Dryve of Your Lyfe” reacting to what drives him through his career he said, “I don’t think there was ever a point in my life I thought I had to quite this music thing. For me it was hope.”

“I was always hopeful and prayerful because like I knew my time will come. Even at this stage the time has still not come for me. I’m still climbing and upcoming when the time comes the whole world will know that, yes Pato this is the time,” he added.



Patoranking is currently in Ghana for a media tour promoting his latest joyous afrobeat banger titled ‘Kolo Kolo’, featuring Tanzania’s Diamond Platinumz produced by Yung Willis.