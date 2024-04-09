My waakye business would’ve collapsed if not my wife’s support - Reggie Rockstone

Ghanaian musician, Reggie Rockstone

Dr. Zilla Limann, the wife of popular musician Reggie Rockctone, has been hailed by her husband for her immense contribution to his business.

According to Reggie, his wife’s support has been instrumental in the survival of his waakye business, which has gained so much recognition nationwide and helps them generate an income for their upkeep.



Despite being occupied with her duties as a medical doctor, he commended his wife for also managing to take care of their business.



In an interview with Abeiku Santana on the Atuu show, broadcasted on UTV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Reggie mentioned that their generosity towards people, including their employees, has helped sustain their business.



”I would be dead by now if my wife had not supported my [waakye] business. If she was not part of the idea, there would be no waakye for people to eat here. We are always somehow blessed by God, so our benevolence has opened doors for us in life, which is why we are at this stage,” he said.

Their business venture, Rockz Waakye, has branches in Accra, Cape Coast and other parts of the country.



‘Waakye’ is a local term that refers to rice mixed with beans.



SB/SEA