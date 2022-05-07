My whole life revolved around filmmaking and creativity – Amartei Armar

Amartei Armar, American-based Ghanaian film director

American-based Ghanaian film director and creative writer, Amartei Armar, has shared the story behind his trajectory into the creative industry.

According to the award-winning producer, he has been an admirer of movies during his early childhood. He disclosed that his initial aspiration was to become an actor.



In an exclusive interview with Kokonsa Kester on Y107.9 FM’s ‘Weekend Rush’ radio show, Amartei Amar recalled his brother’s influence on his career as he advised him to take up a course in film studies.



“To me, it all started at a very young age as I’ve always wanted to be an actor. I actually started to be an actor in Washington DC at the Studio conservatory. I got into filming by chance. My older brother Amartey, told me that I should make a film studies course in Secondary School. He said it will be an easy A so I should just sort of get into it because we already loved watching movies and creating stories. So I just did that and I wanted to act in those films,” he narrated.



Amartei Armar further revealed he made short skits during his second cycle days and that caught the eyes of most of his colleagues. He was later encouraged to direct his own collections and has since directed several award-winning movies throughout his career thus far.

“I made a short film when I was in High School and people liked it and they just said why don’t I keep making them. I was like I want to act in a film and they were like ‘you should direct those films and everything. So I was just kind of pushed in that direction and I ended up loving it more, getting to shoot with actors and write stories and create stories. So I think that was how it all started for me and I love every bit of what I do,” he added.



Amartei Armar is Ghanaian-American and award-winning independent filmmaker.



He has directed and shot an array of multimedia and film content including short films, music videos, promo ads and documentaries.