'My wife, Adesua was pregnant with twins but we lost them' – Banky W spills

Bankole Wellington (Banky W) and wife, Adesua Etomi

Singer-turned-politician, Banky W, has revealed that his wife, Adesua Etomi, lost their twins while she was pregnant in 2019.

In a viral interview, Banky W described how the loss of their twins caused him and his wife Adesua Etomi to go through a trying time.



In an interview with Chudeity a few hours ago, Banky W disclosed that 2019 had been difficult for him.



He claimed that while he was busy campaigning for office, his wife Adesua was having trouble getting pregnant.

Adesua Etomi, his wife, began undergoing IVF treatments toward the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019.



According to Banky W, the second IVF treatment his wife underwent was very challenging for her and she experienced great pain. Despite running for office during this time, all he could do was spend quality time with her.



In his words; “Whether it’s the community of people that are close to you or family, it feels like you’re being emptied on a daily basis. You’re giving everything you have and it’s not enough and then we lost twins, because we were pregnant with twins and we lost them. Then we tried again, our relationship was strained. It was a tough time”.