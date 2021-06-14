My wife cannot treat me like my mother does, she can never be my mother – Counsellor Lutterodt

Counsellor George Lutterodt

According to Counsellor George Lutterodt, the unrealistic expectations of wives makes them fight with their mothers-in-law.

He clarified that a wife’s roles are different. And can never be equal to the role a mother plays in her son’s life.



Speaking with Cookie Tee on TV3’s New Day show, Counsellor Lutterodt said that red flags in marriages are just illusions created by unrealistic expectations of newlyweds.



He further explained that dating is different from marriage. So a couple who expect things to be the same is going to have a problematic relationship.

He said, “Do you know why people are fighting their mothers-in-law? Because they think that the way their mother-in-law is treating their husband is taking them from them. But the way my mother treats me, my wife can never treat me that way. And my wife until I die can never be my mother.”



He also said if his wife should ever go up against his mother, he would pack her back to her family house. “If she tries my mother. I will pack her things, and I will not divorce her. I will take her to her family house. And stay married from that distance.”



He reminded newlyweds that they are filling in new roles. He said the way a wife behaves is different from th way she behaved when she was a girlfriend. They have never been husbands or wives and should act accordingly.