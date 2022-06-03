My wife denied me sex, deserted family - Kalu Ikeagwu tells court

Nigerian actor, Kalu Ikeagwu

Top Nigerian actor, Kalu Ikeagwu, has told an Ikeja High Court about how Ijeoma, his estranged wife had denied him sex and left their matrimonial home after they had their son.

He told the court on Monday, May 30, 2022.



According to reports by NAN, the actor, in the suit marked LD/8939HD/2021, is seeking a divorce to their six-year-old marriage.



Ikeagwu is also seeking full custody of his three-year-old son and ten-year-old step-daughter.



Reports further indicate that Ikeagwu stated that his wife moved out of their matrimonial home and sent him a message that she was on her way to her father’s house in Enugu.



But he later saw her at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport with their children after a few days.



“I got back home from a trip on August 4, 2021, to find out that my wife had left our matrimonial home with the children to an undisclosed location.

“I tried to contact her when I got to the house and found it empty. I sent her an email on that same day and she replied that she had gone to her father’s house in Enugu.



“She told me she was at her father’s place in Enugu and four days later, I saw her at the airport in Lagos, heading to God knows where. In the mail she sent, she said she was in Enugu,” he said.



The actor also debunked rumours that he ejected his wife and kids out of his house after refusing to provide for them.



He said, “I did not send her out of the house. Someone has to tell me why it takes four days to get to Enugu from Lagos.



“If you say ‘you are on your way’ it means it is a continuous sentence. It was a stated fact that she was on her way."



The judge adjourned the case until June 23, 2022 for continuation of hearing