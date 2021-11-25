My wife is the only woman I have slept with - Counsellor Oduro's husband

Apostle Sacred Dr. Solomon Oduro and wife, Charlotte Oduro

Counsellor Oduro's husband married her as a virgin

Solomon Oduro has only had sex with his wife



I will never have sex with another should we separate, Solomon Oduro



Apostle Sacred Dr. Solomon Oduro, husband to the outspoken marriage counsellor, Charlotte Oduro, has said that his wife is the only woman he has ever had a sexual encounter with.



According to the leader of the Royal Victory Family Chapel International, he married as a virgin and has vowed never to have sex with any other woman apart from Charlotte, his wife.

In an interview with Zionfelix, Mr Oduro disclosed that in the earlier stage of their marriage, Counsellor Charlotte Oduro on several occasions called for a divorce but he never granted her that wish.



“My spirit doesn’t like divorce, and I know how divorce is. And I have told myself that I would only marry and live with one woman. So my whole life I have known only one woman. Even if she still goes ahead to divorce me, I prefer to be alone and focus on the work of God. And these principles helped me to pursue her all the time.”



He furthered: “So whatever she was doing, I wasn’t bothered. I have enough patience… I know how to endure… I know how to pray… I know how to survive in the storm. God gave us the grace to pass the test so that another brother would be inspired by our testimony.”



