My wife needs prayers – Nkonkonsa says as he breaks silence on Abena Korkor’s claims

It’s been two years since Eugene Osafo-Nkansah of Peace FM and actress Victoria Lebene tied the knot at a colourful ceremony characterized by a degree of pomp and pageantry as countless celebrities flooded the venue in their best clothes.

The relatively young union is hit with a challenge; the husband stands accused. The remedy, he reckons, is prayer.



“Please remember my wife in your prayers because she needs it now more than ever,” says Eugene in his open anniversary message to the wife.



A sexual affair accusation by Abena Korkor stares Eugene in the face and he admits the experience is discomforting.



“What a time to celebrate a wedding anniversary,” he notes. “So many things were said after our marriage and I am ashamed and disappointed in myself for everything that has happened in the past few days.”



Eugene, otherwise known as Nkonkonsa, however, acknowledges how the wife has handled the matter as he points out that, “I am strong in the midst of all this because of ONLY one person in my life, my powerful wife, VICTORIA LEBENE MEKPAH now MRS. OSAFO-NKANSAH… I stand here today to celebrate a virtuous woman for changing me and every perception surrounding me.”

“If this is not an Angel, then I don't know who she is, if this is not every man's dream then I don't know what men want. I celebrate you as a symbol of hope that there are still some good, beautiful, hardworking, faithful young woman out there.”



Background



Abena Korkor, a showbiz personality had in a video clip named Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, popularly known as Nkonkonsa, among the men she has had an amorous relationship with. She however stated although she never had sex with Eugene, there were instances he licked her.



A few moments after leveling these accusations, Abena Korkor apologized to Eugene privately via WhatsApp. Eugene, a radio show producer, then showed the message to his show host who also read it on air, a decision that triggered a response from Abena Korkor.



She retorted in a video clip that her apology was not an admission that she lied about her relationship with Eugene, rather, she reckons she should not have gone public with such a piece of sensitive information.

Abena Korkor further said Eugene once professed love to her. She claimed Victoria Lebene’s husband once said he never loved his wife. She also released what she claimed to be a WhatsApp conversation between her and Eugene where the married man was eager to pay her a visit just so they could make love.



