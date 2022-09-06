1
Menu
Entertainment

My wife’s critics wish they had her in their lives – Hopeson Adorye

Adorye Collage.png Hopeson and Empress Gifty

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Hopeson Adorye has said that people criticizing his wife want her.

Empress Gifty has been in the trends for the outfit she put on for the Ashaiman To The World Concert.

According to critics, she is a gospel musician and should have worn something that will not expose her vitals to patrons of the show.

But speaking in an interview with Accra-based OKAY FM Hopeson Adorye said “when someone is doing her thing and people sitting behind will be saying what they want. Those criticizing her want her".

We are moving forward. A mother of mine told me that if you don’t want someone to be popular, don’t talk ill about the person. When you say good things about people, they don’t hear it but immediately something negative is said about someone it flies easily,” he continued.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Wakaso, Ati Zig, 9 other players who were dropped from latest Ghana squad
Police officer invokes curses on Mampong Police Commander over ‘wee’ claims
Rev. Boakye rains curses on wife, family
Watch how Asamoah Gyan, Anim Addo dressed as warriors to celebrate Eswatini King
Omanhene of Mankesim loses son 'attacked' by unknown assailants
Otto Addo names 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua games
Ace Ankomah cautions Auditor-General
NDC, NPP are not accountable to Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo’s lawyer laments
Are we going to allow Aisha Huang to go again? - Ace Ankomah asks AG