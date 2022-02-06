My wife saved me from deportation and brought me to America - US-based Ghanaian Pastor

Source: Williams Ntiamoah, Contributor

The story of Apostle Fred Boateng and his wife is one that needs some gold medal for the wife. According to the Ghanaian US-based Pastor, he had no hope and had almost given up on life.

Their story is one that is encouraging and refreshing considering the high rate of divorce among African-Americans in America. Many women will immediately file for divorce when their spouse is going through some challenges especially when they come face to face with the law.



In an interview with Ntiamoah Williams, Apostle Fred revealed how his wife stood with him through his dark days and made it possible for him to narrowly escape deportation from Europe after five arrests.



"My wife is the reason I'm here today. She stood by me through thick and thin. She did everything possible to get me out of Europe to America. I have never seen any strong woman as my wife.



"I have been arrested and jailed in five different countries due to lack of proper documentation but my wife stood by me through it all. I was at a point of deportation when God miraculously used my wife to get me to America," said the pastor.

Apostle showered praises on his wife Rev. Martha Boateng in appreciation for her selflessness.



Watch the full video



