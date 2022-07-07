‘My wife threatened to leave if I reply Amerado’- Strongman

Strongman

Ghanaian rapper, Osei Kwaku Vincent, popularly known within the entertainment industry as Strongman Burner has revealed the main reason behind his hesitation to reply to a subtle diss targeted at him by his former record label mate, Amerado.



According to him, his wife threatened to leave if he hits back at Amerado.



In his song ‘Obiaa boa’, Amerado implied that Strongman Burner has failed



to build an enviable rap career despite being mentored for several years by Ghana’s favorite rapper, Sarkodie.

Strongman explained that, although there are many reasons why he did not reply to Amerado’s subtle shade, paramount among his reasons for holding back is that, a reply would have meant a separation from his wife.



“Recording a reply to Amerado’s ‘Obiaa boa’ is not an issue at all, however, the truth is that replying to him means risking my relationship with my wife. Yes, Nana Ama warned that, if I should stoop low to reply Amerado, she would pack out,” Strongman said in an exclusive interview with Angel FM.



The heavyweight rapper also made it known that regardless of the warning from his wife, for business purposes, he would reply if his fans mount pressure on him to hit back at Amerado.



“Although Nana Ama’s warning is holding my hands, if my fans ask me to reply Amerado, I would give him a befitting reply,” Strongman hinted.



