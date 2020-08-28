Entertainment

My words were twisted, I can never insult Duncan Williams – Kofi Asamoah

Movie producer Kofi Asamoah

Ghanaian filmmaker Kofi Asamoah aka Kofas has strongly dismissed reports that he made some disparaging remarks about Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams. This comes after the popular movie producer made a post on social media about the General Overseer of the Action Chapel International.

However, some media outlets reported that his comments were in denigration of Duncan Williams.



Speaking as a panelist on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review programme, Kofas said his comments were taken out of context. According to the film maker, under no circumstance will he attack the personality of the renowned man of God.



He clarified that the import of his post was to bastardize people who have a knack for insulting men of God and not the other way round.

“I will never call the Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams stupid or anything he does stupid. I will not call any man of God with such name. Maybe the word or my statement may have come across is what has made people make such assumptions,” Kofas said.



“I have worshipped at Action Chapel before and I know Papa. I have worked for him before so there is no way I will disrespect him. I never said that he is stupid or his actions are stupid. The intent of my post is that if a Twi pastor did what Duncan Williams did, he would have been insulted. I was trying to make a point that we are all Christians and shouldn’t allow anything to divide us,” he added.

