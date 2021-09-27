MzBel conferred godmother of ZionFelix and Mina's daughter

Singer Mzbel and Adepa's parents

• Mzbel is the godmother of ZionFelix's daughter

• The singer has visited the newborn



• Mina and ZionFelix announced the birth of their daughter in September



Ghanaian singer, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel is the godmother of Adepa, the daughter of blogger, ZionFelix and makeup artist, Mina Lawani.



Adepa is the first child of the popular blogger and her longtime girlfriend.



The newborn, who already has an Instagram account announced that, Mzbel, who is her godmother had paid her a visit.

"My Fairy Godmother @mzbeldaily came to visit me. #babypax2021 #preciousstone #blessedchild," the post read.



Friends of the celebrity parents including, businesswoman Confidence Haugen have showered Adepa with gifts.



Zion on Friday, September 3, 2021, officially announced the birth of his daughter. He wrote: "Yes, 2021 is the best year ever for me. I’m a dad for the very first time and it's such a great feeling. God through @minalyntouch has blessed with @pax_pam my princess. @elikemkumordzie styled me. @pix by @jo_creation."



