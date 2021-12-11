MzGee opens up on miscarriage

MzGee shares womanhood struggles

MzGee waits on God for a child



MzGee discloses struggles after miscarriage



Ghanaian TV presenter, Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly known as MzGee, has established that experiencing a miscarriage has totally changed her mind-set about life.



It can be recalled that MzGee earlier revealed that she had a miscarriage with her first pregnancy sometime in 2021.



On her birthday, April 1, 2021, MzGee took to her Youtube channel to detail how she painfully lost the baby she was looking forward to having.



But touching more on the issue during an interview with Delay, MzGee said the experience has taught her how to deeply appreciate women who are struggling with childbirth.

MzGee said the whole encounter has strengthened and shown her how to tackle the bullies who keep pestering her to give birth.



The popular TV presenter added that the miscarriage experience, was perhaps God’s own way of making her a source of strength to women who have faced similar encounter.



“I just thought that it wasn’t the time and it came in too late. Maybe God wanted me to experience what it means to have a miscarriage and speak about it and strengthen others. After experiencing it, it gave me a different mind-set about people who miscarried and then how to respond to people who keep asking me when I intend to give birth,” She told Delay.



“If it’s your time, it’s going to happen. I have come all through to this point in my life through grace. It’s not like I don’t believe that there are principalities and powers but I don’t believe that their power surpasses the power of God,” she added.



Watch the video below



