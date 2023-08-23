‘MzGee should be guided’ – Kwaku Manu on controversies on UTV’s United Showbiz show

Kwaku Manu and MzGee

In the last few months, UTV’s United Showbiz show has become more of a topic of public discussion because of the confrontations that happen between the host of the show, MzGee, and the panelist who mostly appear on the show.

MzGee has had disagreements, which eventually led to confrontations with guests on the show like gospel musician, Piesie Esther, and pundits on the show like Arnold-Asamoah Baidoo and Mr. Logic.



These confrontations have seen a lot of viewers of the show express their dissatisfaction and sometimes, other people have suggested that MzGee is not really the right fit for the particular show she hosts because the language they use is largely Twi, a language she obviously struggles with.



Adding his voice to the whole brouhaha, popular Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu, during an interview he granted Zionfelix on the Uncut show urged the viewers of the show to take their time with the manner they constantly roast MzGee when she somehow goofs in the manner she anchors the program.



He also echoed the fact that MzGee appears to be struggling with the Twi language even though she is one of the finest TV presenters in the country currently.

He went further to advise the producers of the show to try as much as possible to guide her whenever she is in the host seat.



Kwaku Manu emphasized that they should be in her ears and correct her as soon as she makes an obvious mistake, especially, when it happens to be how she spoke to either the panelist on the show or the guest who are invited in a wrong manner.



Watch Kwaku Manu make this appeal in the video below: