MzGee speaks on alleged affair with Mark Okraku Mantey

Gloria Akpene Acquah, a Ghanaian radio and television personality also known as MzGee has rubbished speculations that she once dated current Deputy Minister of Tourism Okraku-Mantey.

Mz Gee told Delay in a recent interview that never did she have an affair with Mark who was then the Programmes Manager at Hitz FM.



She explained that the rumours stemmed from fact that she was closest to Mark Okraku-Mantey and he gave her roles to play in discharge of her duties while she was at Multimedia Group Limited.



Mz Gee also debunked rumors that she and former Hitz FM presenter Kwame B had an affair.



She claimed they were best off friends and the deadlocked rasta did not possess the qualities she wants in a man for a date so she friend-zoned him.



“Kwame B was at my beck and call but he was not my spec,” she said.

In the same interview, Mz Gee said that societal pressure on her to give birth does not affect her in any negative way.



She said her husband is not disturbed that a child has not come out of their four years relationship.



The award winning broadcaster said she has heard stories of couples waiting for over 10 years to have a child so she is not late for birth.



Mz Gee got married to broadcast journalist Raymond Acquah, also a worker at Multimedia Group Limited, in 2017.



