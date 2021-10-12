MzVee advises against sex tapes as blackmailer threatens Tiwa Savage

Ghanaian songstress, MzVee born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda has advised the youth to desist from filming sex tapes when they are in relationships.

Recently, Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage disclosed that she finds herself in an impending crisis as someone has threatened to release her sex tape mistakenly published by her boyfriend.



Talking to Amansan Krakye on the Cape Coast-based Kastle FM's Drive show, the ‘Natural Girl’ hitmaker, remarked that taking a nude video or doing a sex tape is a no for her but that it’s a personal decision of whoever chooses so to do.



She said: “Taking nude videos or making a sex tape with my boyfriend is a no for me because right now I don’t trust mobile phones of today.

MzVee explained: “Because people can do things anyhow these days and have access to your personal information on your phone so I would advise against it.



“But at the end of the day it is anyone’s personal decision and choice to do whatever they want to do but for me it is a no,” she concluded.



