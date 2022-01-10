MzVee advises dispirited youth to slow down

MzVee advises the youth

MzVee shares advice from old folks to the youth

MzVee worried over decision by youth to not live the moment



Photos of old persons advising the public in circulation



Ghanaian female artiste Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda popularly known as MzVee has bemoaned how the current generation is dispirited as she shared a post of old people sharing their advice to the younger generation.



According to the songstress, the younger generation needs to catch their breath from chasing too many things at a time and ask what their priorities in life are.



“Our generation is so pressed! So fast! And so unhappy. TAKE A DEEP BREATH. Get present in the moment and ask yourself what is important this very second….GregoryMckeown LOVE Y’all,” she said.

However, a number of these old men and women asserted in their messages that the younger generation should love one another and not harbour hate in them.



Some of the messages read “save your money” which was from a 91-year-old man called Charles. Doris who is 89 years old advised “Take your time to enjoy your youth” as 98-year-old Helen said, “Be nice to everybody”.



It is at the back of this that MzVee has taken to her social media to compare the older generation’ to the new generation, lamenting the fact that the current generation looks very unhappy.



