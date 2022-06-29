MzVee celebrates 10th year anniversary in music with ’10Thirty’ concert

Ghanaian afropop, dancehall and R&B artiste MzVee, has marked her 10th anniversary in the music industry, with a concert dubbed: ‘10Thirty.’

The artiste also released an album titled: ‘10Thirty’ to mark a decade in the industry.



The concert also marked the artiste’s 30th birthday.

It was attended by many artistes including: Cina Soul, Edem, D-Black, Becca, Eno Barony and Stonebwoy among others.



