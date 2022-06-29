0
Menu
Entertainment

MzVee celebrates 10th year anniversary in music with ’10Thirty’ concert

Video Archive
Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian afropop, dancehall and R&B artiste MzVee, has marked her 10th anniversary in the music industry, with a concert dubbed: ‘10Thirty.’

The artiste also released an album titled: ‘10Thirty’ to mark a decade in the industry.

The concert also marked the artiste’s 30th birthday.

It was attended by many artistes including: Cina Soul, Edem, D-Black, Becca, Eno Barony and Stonebwoy among others.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
What a shame - Police's first reaction after Arise Ghana demo turned murky
Celebrity Dampare should stop frying kelewele, bofrot and call his men to order – Edem Agbana
Chaos as tear gas, stones fly, police and protestors clash at Arise Ghana demo
Kwesi Pratt is nowhere close to what I have achieved in politics - John Boadu shades
I'm embarrassed by NPP’s failure to address Ghana’s challenges – Nana Akomea
How police officers run for their lives as protestors vandalised police bus
Mahama facilitated grant for building of National Mosque – NDC
Ofosu Ampofo declares stance on LGBTQI+ activities
Chinese company sues Ghana in London
E-Levy not bad, Ghanaians simply don't want to pay taxes - Gabby
Related Articles: