MzVee celebrates 10th year anniversary in music with ’10Thirty’ concert

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com
Ghanaian afropop, dancehall and R&B artiste MzVee, has marked her 10th anniversary in the music industry, with a concert dubbed: ‘10Thirty.’
The artiste also released an album titled: ‘10Thirty’ to mark a decade in the industry.
The concert also marked the artiste’s 30th birthday.
It was attended by many artistes including: Cina Soul, Edem, D-Black, Becca, Eno Barony and Stonebwoy among others.
