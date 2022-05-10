0
Menu
Entertainment

MzVee cuts off hair, outdoors new look at 2022 VGMAs

MzVee VGMAs 2022.jpeg MzVee

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghanaian songstress MzVee has out-doored a new look at the just-ended 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA22).

The afrobeats singer shocked patrons when she got onto the red carpet in a low-cut hairstyle, drawing the attention of the cameras.

MzVee after breaking to fame some ten (10) years ago had the nickname ‘Natural Girl’ due to her admirable natural hair and her advocacy for girls across the country to stay true to themselves and as natural as possible.

But a decade down the line, the singer has seen it necessary to rebrand and champion the course from a different perspective.

She will be celebrating her 30th birthday and 10th year anniversary as a professional musician in a couple of months.

MzVee bagged two nominations at the VGMA but was unable to take home any of the plaques after a fruitful 2021.

Taking to her Instagram page to outdoor the new look, she posted a picture of herself with the caption “Fully clothed in his grace.. very excited for #TheNextChapter #10yearAnniversary #30 in June ✨”

MzVee had earlier told Starr FM’s Senanu Damilola Wemakor in an IG live interview that her 6th studio album will be ready on her birthday on June 23. She is also set to hold her 10 years anniversary on June 30.





 





















View this post on Instagram










































 



A post shared by Publicity In Ghana (@offishaldhamie_)







Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
We visited a shrine in search of Castro - Asamoah Gyan recounts in new book
Ghana’s top 6 richest women CEOs running their own businesses
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, MP, others survive heavy rainstorm on Afram Lake
Brother of Resurrection Power Pastor’s wife breaks silence
Asamoah Gyan recounts 2014 World Cup fiasco in his book
Police arrest brother of murdered alleged plantain thief
55 years ago today, the 'Operation Guitar Boy' coup plotters were killed by firing squad
Afia Schwarzenegger speaks on getting 'kicked off' a flight
What Lionel Messi said about Asamoah Gyan in 2016
Four Ghanaian footballers who should retire and focus on other things
Related Articles: