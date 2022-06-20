0
Menu
Entertainment

MzVee drops tracklist for upcoming album '10 Thirty’

MzVee 32i.png Ghanaian Musician, MzVee

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

As MzVee gears up for the release of her '10 Thirty' album this week, the singer has shared the tracklist.

The tracklist gives fans a glimpse of what is to come as well as the guest features they can expect to hear.

For the singer’s fifth studio album, which follows her 2020 project ‘Inveencible’, where she enlisted some of her peers including Sarkodie, Efya, Mugeez, Kelvyn Boy, Medikal, etc to appear on the album.

The former Lynx entertainment signee first announced the upcoming 10 Thirty album on May 9. So far, she has released one song from the album, “Coming Home’ featuring Tiwa Savage.

The singer shared the tracklist on her Instagram page. it includes 10 songs featuring StoneBwoy and DJ Henry X, Kwesi Arthur, Yemi Alade, Harmonize, Kofi Kinaata, and Tiwa Savage.

Check out the full tracklist for 10 Thirty below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MzVee (@mzveegh)

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kufuor heaps praises on Dr. Bawumia
Dampare interdicts officers caught on tape making Islamophobic comments
Blay’s ‘allow them to enjoy’ comment triggers response from Tamakloe
My advice for university to be established at Bunso was not taken - Okyenhene
Here's why Okyenhene weeps with anger and frustration
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
We’ll 'deal' with you - A.B.A. Fuseini warns Ofori-Atta
Nigeria built National Church without state funds - Bright Simons
The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares
Call me Zaddy - Michy declares on Father’s day
Related Articles: