MzVee drops tracklist for upcoming album '10 Thirty’

Ghanaian Musician, MzVee

As MzVee gears up for the release of her '10 Thirty' album this week, the singer has shared the tracklist.

The tracklist gives fans a glimpse of what is to come as well as the guest features they can expect to hear.



For the singer’s fifth studio album, which follows her 2020 project ‘Inveencible’, where she enlisted some of her peers including Sarkodie, Efya, Mugeez, Kelvyn Boy, Medikal, etc to appear on the album.



The former Lynx entertainment signee first announced the upcoming 10 Thirty album on May 9. So far, she has released one song from the album, “Coming Home’ featuring Tiwa Savage.

The singer shared the tracklist on her Instagram page. it includes 10 songs featuring StoneBwoy and DJ Henry X, Kwesi Arthur, Yemi Alade, Harmonize, Kofi Kinaata, and Tiwa Savage.



Check out the full tracklist for 10 Thirty below:



