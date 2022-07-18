MzVee explains why he unfollowed former record label mates on social media

Shatta Wale

‘I unfollowed celebs because I was depressed’, MzVee reveals

The singer says she is worried she is 30 years old and not married



MzVee says occasionally she gets pressured to marry



Sensational Ghanaian songstress, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, known within the entertainment circles as MzVee, has opened up on unfollowing his former record label mates on social media after she exited Lynx Entertainment.



Briefly, after the ‘Natural Girl’ singer left Lynx Entertainment, she unfollowed KiDi, Kuami Eugene, and TV presenter Berla Mundi, who were her colleagues on the label.



The move by MzVee left many wondering what had transpired between the affected parties.



The singer went on to stay out of the public eye and commercial music for 2 years.

In a recent interview, MzVee explained that when she unfollowed her former colleagues and record label mates, it was not because she had bad blood with them but because she was going through a phase of depression.



“When I was going through that phase, I unfollowed a lot of people, including Berla Mundi. I called to tell her I unfollowed her, but when I became okay, I followed back those I unfollowed, but I couldn’t remember all the people I unfollowed because they were many,” MzVee gave this explanation in an exclusive interview with Sammy Kay on the Go Online show.



MzVee was recently in the news for acknowledging that she is worried that she is not married even though she is 30 years old.



She has also disclosed that occasionally she gets pressurized by her family, friends, and fans to get married.







