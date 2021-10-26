MzVee hints on preparation towards marriage

Singer MzVee

Afro-pop singer has hinted at her preparation towards marriage which is the reason behind her love songs.

In an interview on YFM ‘Ryse N Shyne’, the dancehall singer disclosed her preparation towards marriage when asked what was the reason behind her song titles with Nigerian artiste.



"Yeah, I think maybe I am getting ready to get married because I don’t know, I just get these vibes, I sing around all these times."



When asked how her collaboration with Nigerian artiste Tiwa Savage on her new song 'Coming Home’ came about, she replied, it was through text message.



"I texted her on IG, we exchanged numbers, she was on tour at the time so when she got back to Nigeria, she called me after a month, I sent her the song and she recorded instantly."

She further explained that making a song with Nigerian artistes and Ghanaian female artistes is easy and not difficult.



"It’s not difficult, it’s easy with all of them, I mean we connect on creative levels, we vibe and create music.”



She ended that the Coming Home song will be released on her next year album.