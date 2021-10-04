MzVee’s mum melts hearts as she sings her daughter’s ‘Vanity’ song

Mon, 4 Oct 2021 Source: zionfelix.net
The mother of Ghanaian songstress, MzVee, has melted hearts as she sings her daughter’s ‘Vanity’ song.
In a video Zionfelix.net has come across, Madam Florence Hameeno-Kpeda sang MzVee’s song from her heart.
The video shared by MzVee was beautiful and the bond between them is lovely.
Other family members of MzVee also sang along.
They were full of smiles while singing the song which featured Kelvyn Boy.
This shows that MzVee’s family members are in love with her song and support whatever she does.
Watch the video below.
Source: zionfelix.net
Related Articles:
- I like that I’m on my own – Mzvee
- There’s more to supporting our own than just posting songs – MzVee to female artistes
- We cannot put money ahead of lives – MzVee speaks on ban on concerts
- Being independent is tough and exciting – MzVee
- Watch how a fan cried after meeting MzVee for the first time
- Read all related articles