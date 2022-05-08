MzVee’s new look at VGMA leaves fans jaw-dropping

MzVee 'wows' fans on social media

‘Natural girl’ crooner, MzVee has left fans stunned with her newly trimmed haircut on the day of the 23rd Ghana Vodafone Music Awards (VGMA).



The event which took place on May 7, 2022, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center, saw the songstress who has encouraged women to accept themselves the way they are rocking the red carpet with exceptional beauty in fashion and style.



Gorgeously dressed in a gown that tightly held her waist and exposed certain parts of her body, she flashed an infectious smile revealing her carefully proportioned face.



She was nominated in the ‘Best Afrobeats Song of the Year’ and ‘International Collaboration of the year’ with her ‘Coming Home’ song released in 2021.

However, MzVee lost all two categories she was nominated in.



Meanwhile, the ‘Best Afrobeats Song of the Year’ category was awarded to Sefa featuring Mr Drew with their song collaboration ‘E Choke’.



Gyakie’s ‘Forever Remix’ featuring Nigerian artiste, Omah Lay won ‘International Collaboration of the year’.



The event hosted by Berla Mundi saw performances from other musicians like Ohemaa Mercy, Camidoh, Mr Drew, Black Sherif and Gyakie.







