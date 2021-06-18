MzVee shows off her dad in new video

Fri, 18 Jun 2021 Source: zionfelix.net
Ghanaian songstress, MzVee has shown off her dad publicly for the first time.
MzVee shared a video of her father, Efo Ernest Cudjoe Hamenoo-Kpeda, who is marking his birthday today.
MzVee in the video sighted by Zionfelix.net questioned if her followers have sexy dads.
“Is your Daddy sexy,” she queried.
MzVee captioned the video: “Happy birthday to the most stubborn man I know.. my dad! Efo Ernest Cudjoe Hamenoo-KPEDA !!! You bad!”
Happy Birthday to Efo!
Watch the video below.
