Mzbel, VIP, Praye others didn't know how big their records were - Patoranking

Patoranking New.png Patoranking is a Nigerian Afrobeats cum Dancehall musician

Wed, 21 Sep 2022

Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie popularly known as Patoranking has described as funny how Ghanaians particularly some artistes have underestimated their timeless records.

The Nigerian Afrobeats/Dancehall singer said he is usually met with funny reactions anytime he recalls how the likes of VIP, Tic Tac, Mzbel, Praye, Patapaa, and others dominated the music scene with huge bangers.

He believes that these artistes do not even know how massively their records reigned particularly in Nigeria and across the globe at that time.

“When it comes to the highlights of every party and we go into that Ghana tempo, it is always a rave. I am talking about songs like Tic Tac's Kangaroo, that was a big one. Then you come to VIP, Mzbel, Praye among other great songs and you know there is a big difference between being big and huge, those were massive and big records, even down to one corner,” he stated.

“I find something funny in their reaction. People (Ghanaians) were shocked that I knew these songs. I am not sure even the artistes knew how big they were then. If it was on billboards, they would be competing for the number one, number two spots,” he added whiles interacting with Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty.

Patoranking also maintained that it’s about time Ghanaians appreciated their works adding that the country’s entertainment industry has got a lot to offer.

"If only they knew that the best visuals, the best videos are from Ghana. Not just videos, me being a ghetto boy, you know we just do street carnivals a lot during December and parties as well,” he stated.

