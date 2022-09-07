Mzbel blackmailed John Mahama to buy her RAV4 - Afia Schwarzenegger alleges

Afia Schwarzenegger has made fresh allegations against singer Mzbel.

This time, she has alleged that the singer blackmailed John Mahama to buy her a car some years ago.



According to Afia, who has for years had sour relationship with Mzbel, she can say on authority that the famous politician did not buy the supposed car of his own will.



The two entertainers have resurrected their old beef, leading to both parties making damning statements about each other.



In a self-recorded video shared on TikTok, Afia mocked Mzbel for driving an old car, adding that she is broke to acquire a new one on her own.



"It is enough! Change your old car; it's been years. That old RAV4 is tired of you. That is the same car you blackmailed John Mahama into buying for you. You were on his neck to buy a car for you.

"I have said it and the fact is that I can stand by my word. That car you blackmailed John Mahama to buy for you is now an 'old woman'...after sleeping with Nigel Gaisie and taking 50,000 cedis from him, you still couldn't change your car," she shaded the '16 Years' singer, Mzbel.



The latest allegations haven't been confirmed or denied by the popular singer.



Watch the video below:







