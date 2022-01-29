Mzbel cries uncontrollably as she buries her dad

After breaking the news of the death of her father on air whilst hosting her radio program on Onua FM Thursday evening, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah popular known as Mzbel is captured in a heartbreaking video when her late father was buried.

As explained to her listeners her late father, Mr Albert Amoah, was a Muslim and as custom demands, the mortal remains be buried immediately, the Islamic rights and customs took place in Mankessim in the Central Region, Friday, January 27, 2022, and the veteran musician could not hold back her tears as she paid her last respect to her dad before his burial.



Coincidentally, the death of Mzbel dad’s comes a few days after the passing of Afia Schwar’s father, Both Afia Schwar and Mzbel who were once close pals but fell out due to some misunderstanding, have lost their fathers in the same month.

Watch the video below:



