Mzbel finally reveals who she addressed as ‘Mr President’

Mzbel says sorry to 'Mr President'

Mzbel dares to divulge messages of some celebrities who threatened her



Mzbel has cleared the air on who she addressed as “Mr President” in successive messages she posted on social media asking for her money.



According to Mzbel in a post she shared on Instagram, the ‘Mr President’ she shared a post about is her former boss.



“When I said Mr President, I meant my former boss, not JM and not Nana Addo but some of my own people who are pained for whatever reason chose to attack me, so I can be crucified once again!

“I don’t owe anyone an explanation. I’m doing this out of respect and for peace of mind to mourn my late father! Enough of the threats and insults or I will start posting them here with your phone numbers revealed. Mr. President (Bice) sorry I didn’t listen,” her post which came with Obour's picture read.



In January, Mzbel trended on social media when she shared a post asking a ‘Mr. President’ to do the needful or risk being exposed.



She threatened that failure on the part of ‘Mr President’ to make payment to her after six years would result in dire consequences.



“Mr. President, I've been humble, considerate, quiet, and patient enough, so stop using this "Papanpo" issue as an excuse to punish me! When I have to chase people for what they owe me it gets ugly! Be a man of your word.... it’s been almost 6years already!”



Barely hours after Mzbel made the post, the musician pulled it down without an explanation. Rather, she shared another which read: “I think I'm very good at manipulating certain types of people’s emotions”, she laughed and added: “I'm not responsible for how you’re feeling and thinking now, you made that choice.”

In 2020, Mzbel and actress Tracey Boakye locked horns over an unnamed ‘sponsor’ who they both referred to as ‘Papa No’. Tracey Boakye, an actress cum film producer launched scathing attacks on Mzbel over their alleged relationship with the unknown married man said to be a politician.



Speculations were rife that the ‘Papa No’, an Akan phrase translated as ‘the man’ at the center of the controversy was a former president but Mzbel in an interview at the time stated that her preference cannot be the same as Tracey’s.



Based on this, some persons inferred that Mzbel's post about 'Mr President' was directed at the politician at the centre of the controversy.



