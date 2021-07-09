Mzbel flaunts her nakedness as she prays for Mahama's return

• Mzbel has gotten a lot of tongues wagging

• She showed off the nakedness of her lower part while wearing a red see-through nightie



• She also prayed for John Dramani Mahama's comeback as president



Musician, Mzbel, has gone wild on social media, exposing her nakedness in a video as she prays for the ex-president, John Dramani Mahama, to return to the presidency.



In what appeared to be a video she made in her house, the songstress is seen in a red see-through nightie, facing a mirror, and with her phone in hand, she sings the lines of Kidi's 'Touch It' and she makes the video.



As she does, she throws open the nightie from the lower part, exposing her nakedness, as she says in Twi, "I am imitating Abena Korkor today; I am going naked."



She continues to pan her phone to a picture frame of John Mahama, as she begins to heap praises on him, describing him as an unmatchable president.

"I am about to dance for Mahama for people to make news out of it," she continues to say in Twi.



She goes on to say of John Dramani Mahama, "There is none like you. I prophecy to you, Mahama, rise up and take uo your throne. Take back the throne from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for your children are calling on you."



Watch the video below:







