Mzbel lists late father’s achievements

Singer, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has insisted that her father died a rich man, contrary to rumours that he was a pauper.



Mzbel said she isn’t surprised that people think her father was poor, adding that his modest lifestyle carved such an impression on the minds of many.



She said her late father was an electrical engineer who had contracts worth millions of dollars while he was alive and yet channeled the money into building schools and helping his society.

The popular singer disclosed that her late father, among the many contracts he was awarded, worked on some plush towers along the Accra Ridge stretch near the EIB office.



Mzbel also disclosed that her father, while alive, made it a custom to foot an all-expense-paid trip for two Muslims to Mecca each year.



“If I close my eyes, all I see is laughter from my father’s face. I’m a spiritual person and I know my father is resting in peace. My father was never poor, he was a very simple man who lived a simple life. He lived the Islamic life to the latter. When he was alive, he sent two people to Mecca every year. Food, air ticket, accommodation and all...



"He had a mosque too and you can go ask those there if I’m lying. He has built a lot of schools. Mankessim Preparatory School is one of his schools. He is an electrical engineer. When you head towards Ridge, just around GHOne, he worked on all the plush buildings in that area. He had contracts that were worth millions of dollars but chose the humble lifestyle.



"After building his house in Gbawe, he never built a fence around it and he won’t allow anyone to do that for him either. Not because he cannot afford it but he doesn’t like it. My father had a lot of properties. A lot of them,” she stated in an interview with Oman Channel.

One can recall that when the picture of the house in which Mzbel’s father was laid in state went viral, some persons were not enthused about the state of the building as they asserted that it was extremely below the singer’s standard.



She was criticized for living lavishly while her father wallowed in poverty after social media users chanced upon videos from the funeral.



Mzbel’s nemesis, Diamond Appiah, was also reported to have thrown shades at her and alleged that her father lived in an uncompleted house at Chorkor, a suburb of Accra.



