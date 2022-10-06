0
Mzbel releases teaser of upcoming single meant to spite Afia Schwarzenegger

Singer, Mzbel

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users have tagged Mzbel's upcoming song as a diss to her long-time rival, actress Afia Schwarzenegger who has earned the nickname 'Asibolango', a term popular used by Nana Tornado.

The Ghanaian musician famed for her 2007 hit single '16 Years', on Thursday morning disclosed that she has put together a song dedicated to the fans of Nana Tornado titled 'Asibolanga'.

Making the big announcement to her fans, she promised to release the song which makes use of strong language next week.

"Single #ASIBOLANGA Dropping next week... Dedicated to Odii Tornado Fans. Tag a good graphic designer to design an art for me...@kingnanatonardo1," Mzbel captioned the Facebook post.

Already, social media users are anticipating a clap-back from Afia Schwar who has been engaged in a beef with Mzbel and Tonardu for years. The general public has witnessed the entertainers going head-on against each other with Mzbel and Nana Tornado joining forces.

It is good to note that Afia, Tornado and Mzbel were one-time best friends in the entertainment industry.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
