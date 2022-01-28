Mzbel's father is dead

Singer Mzbel and her late father, Mr Amoah

Mzbel loses father

Mzbel sadden by her father's demise



Celebrities commiserate with Mzbel



Ghanaian singer, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, Mzbel, has announced the death of her father, Mr Albert Amoah.



On Thursday, January 27, Mzbel paid tribute to her late father by sharing her fondest memories of him. From the images, the singer had a strong bond with her father.



"Rest In Power Daddy... My Mr Amoah," read her post on social media.

Friends, fans and colleagues of the singer have sent their condolences to Mzbel and her bereaved family.



Actress Nikki Samonas reacting to the sad news wrote: "My deepest warmest condolence."



Zynnell Zuh also prayed for strength for Mzbel in this trying moment, she wrote: "My condolences dear. Be strong."



The '16 Years' singer took to her Instagram page to share photos of her son pictured with his late grandfather, Mr Amoah.



Check out the post below:













