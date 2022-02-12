Mzbel says she is in a state of confusion

Mzbel explains why she met the National Chief Imam

Musician, Mzbel has said she is in a state of confusion after she lost her dad in January this year.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, the media personality said she feels burdened by the responsibility she has to carry on her shoulders while maneuvering her way through grief.



“I am confused, I haven’t experienced anything like this because when my mother died, I was 18 years so there was no responsibility on me. But with this, everyone is saying something, we are holding meetings here and there and all that,” she said.



According to Mzbel, her 75-year-old father asked them not to hold a funeral for him before he passed and it’s exactly what she will uphold.

“Apart from that, my dad died well. He was a Muslim so we won’t have a funeral for him. Before he died, he told us not to hold any funeral for him when he passes on so we are abiding by that," she disclosed.



Earlier Mzbel announced she would hold two 'huge' funerals for her father. She was however conflicted on whether to organise the funeral for her late Muslim father. This is because she was entreated to rescind her decision on the basis that the father was buried in accordance with Muslim tradition as was his wished.



After the burial, she visited the National Chief Imam to pay her respects but the details of her meeting stayed undisclosed.



In the interview, Mzbel has mentioned that they are speaking to the National Chief Imam to lead prayers for her father in March.



“We will just hold prayers for him on March 5 at my residence at Mallam Gbawe. We are in talks with the National Chief Imam to come and lead the prayers,” she said.