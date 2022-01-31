Mzbel ‘storms’ Chief Imam’s residence amidst funeral brouhaha

Mzbel visits Chief Iman for counsel

Ghanaian singer, Mzbel, has paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheik Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, amidst the brewing controversy surrounding her late father’s funeral.



Mzbel who earlier admitted to being confused about her decision to organize two huge funerals for her late father was spotted at the Chief Imam’s residence.



Unclear what her true intent for the visit was, it could also be the case that Mzbel has decided to re-introduce herself as the daughter of a true Muslim.



Clad in a black Kaftan with a touch of gold, Mzbel was spotted in the company of a gentleman as they both posed with the Chief Iman for photos.

Prior to this development, Mzbel was met with several criticisms following her intentions to hold two huge funerals in Ghana and in Manchester for her late father.



“My Uncle has spoken! He is my daddy's direct back born! Maame Ekua Bentuma Amoah. You are a princess. Your Uncle is Nana Asare Oky3hen Yeboah I, Apagyehene, and Nana of Ekumfi Nanabin Twidan Royal Family. We will have a huge funeral back home in Ghana and here in Manchester! With my permission, you can go ahead with the one-week observation! #GeorgeAmoah #UncleGeorge,” she earlier wrote on Facebook on January 30, 2022.



A section of Ghanaians, especially Muslims, have since condemned Mzbel’s plan. They have argued that she needs to honour her father’s religion.



